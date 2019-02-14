Warnings

4:59 AM PST Thursday 14 February 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm is expected.

More snow is on the way for the south coast.

Another area of low pressure will approach the south coast later today. Arctic air is still in place over the area this morning but a trend towards slightly milder conditions will occur through the afternoon and temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark tonight.

Snow will develop this afternoon for many areas and a transition towards rain is likely overnight or Friday morning, depending on location. 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible by Friday morning.

There is potential for snow to be fairly heavy during the late afternoon and early evening rush hour.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.