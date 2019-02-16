Kathleen Hewlett was last seen on February 14th at 1 p.m. Photo courtesy of Port Hardy RCMP.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to a release from the detachment, 51-year-old Port Hardy resident Kathleen Hewlett was last seen at approximately 1:00 p.m. on February 14th as she was leaving her residence.

She is described as a Caucasian female, five feet and five inches tall with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing tan moccasins with rabbit fur trim, a fur coat, and black yoga pants.

Police say she is believed to be driving a green Pontiac Torrent with plates 289 TMA.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.