POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River RCMP arrested a woman who was found asleep in a vacant home on Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 19 at approximately 11:05 a.m., police responded to a report that someone had broken into a vacant home.

Police attended and located a 34-year-old female sleeping on a mattress inside the home.

The woman was arrested for being unlawfully in a dwelling house and a search of the female located lock picking tools and stolen property.

She is facing charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house, possession of break in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

She will be appearing in court in May 2019.

From Feb. 14 to 20, Powell River RCMP had 86 calls of service including five thefts, five assaults, five impaired driving cases, two reports of mischief, and one case of break-and-enter.

Impaired Driver

On Feb. 15 at about 2:00 a.m., police stopped a vehicle heading north on Yukon Avenue after it was seen driving erratically.

While speaking to the 20-year-old male driver, liquor was detected on his breath.

The driver provided breath samples that registered “fail” on the screening device.

He was issued a 90 day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Theft

On Feb. 18 at roughly 7:40 a.m., police responded to a report of theft in the 5000 block of Joyce Avenue.

Sometime during the previous night, about $600 worth of lumber was stolen from the construction site on the corner of Joyce and Harvie Avenue.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.