Police officers are seen outside the Park Place Apartments on the morning of February 21st, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

COURTENAY, B.C- The police in the Comox Valley are investigating a shooting this morning.

A heavy police presence was seen from 6:30 outside of the Park Place Apartments along Fitzgerald Avenue, with yellow police tape closing the road at 21st Street and 19th Street. The route was re-opened by 8:30 a.m.

Police have now confirmed they are at the scene of a shooting, actively investigating and gathering evidence.

There is no official information on injuries from the shooting, but chatter from nearby residents has indicated that one man was taken to hospital.

As more official information becomes available, this article will be updated.