NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND B.C. – What were northeastern Vancouver Island’s and Powell River’s worst intersections in 2017?
A newly released report from ICBC has the answer.
Here is a list of the top three accident-prone intersections in different North Island communities, based on data recently compiled from ICBC.
Campbell River
Island Highway South Jubilee Parkway – eight crashes
Dogwood Street & Island Highway – six crashes
Six locations with five crashes apiece.
Courtenay
Island Highway North & Ryan Road – 43 crashes
Lerwick Road & Ryan Road – 42 crashes
Back Road & Ryan Road – 37 crashes
Comox
Anderton Road & Guthrie Road – 11 crashes
Anderton Road & Comox Avenue – eight crashes
Anderton Road & Ryan Road – eight crashes
Cumberland
Comox Valley Parkway & Cumberland Road, Cumberland Road Onramp and Offramp & Inland Island Highway – 21 crashes
Powell River
Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – nine crashes
Abbotsford Street & Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – six crashes
Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – five crashes
Port Hardy
Granville Street & Island Highway – three crashes
Coal Harbour Road & Hardy Bay Road & Island Highway – two crashes
Market Street & Shipley Street & Mall Access – two crashes
Meanwhile, the five year crash count for the years 2013 to 2017 showed:
Campbell River
16th Avenue & Dogwood Street – 27
Dogwood Street & Island Highway – 25
16th Avenue & Tamarac Street – 24
Courtenay
Island Highway North & Ryan Road – 215
Lerwick Road & Ryan Road – 190
17th Street and Cliff Avenue – 158
Comox
Anderton Road and Comox Avenue – 46
Anderton Road and Guthrie Road – 43
Anderton Road and Ryan Road – 26
Cumberland
Comox Valley Parkway & Cumberland Road, Cumberland Road Onramp and Offramp & Inland Island Highway – 60
Bevan Road & Cumberland Road – six
Cumberland Road & Union Road – six
Powell River
Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – 44
Abbotsford Street & Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – 36
Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – 35
Port Hardy
Granville Street & Island Highway – seven
Coal Harbour Road & Hardy Bay Road & Island Highway – seven
Byng Road & Island Highway – six
Granville Street & Rupert Street – six
The ICBC data was gathered as of March 31, 2018.