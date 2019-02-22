POWELL RIVER, B.C- Snow is falling this morning.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system sliding down the coast this morning is bringing snow. A snowfall warning has been issued from Powell River to Gibsons.

The snow is expected to be intense this morning, before tapering off in the afternoon. It may be mixed with rain at times, especially near the water. Accumulations of five to 10 centimetres are expected.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, and drivers should prepare to adjust to changing road conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.