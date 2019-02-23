Eight athletes and one team have been named to the Powell River Sports Hall of Fame (SHOF), which will have its inaugural induction this coming June.

The inductees include:

• 1969-70 Powell River Regals, team – hockey

• Les Adams, athlete – soccer and boxing

• Gino Bortolussi, pioneer – track and field

• Bob Crawford, athlete/builder – hockey

• Drew Ferguson, athlete – soccer

• Roy Gerela, athlete – football

• Ted Gerela, athlete – football

• Gary Lupul, athlete – hockey

• Connie Polman Tuin, athlete, Olympian 1984, track and field

City of Powell River Councillor Jim Palm, Chair of the Sports Hall of Fame Committee, said an anonymous select committee of five sports-minded individuals made the SHOF selections from the 25 nominations that came from the community.

All of the remaining applications are still on the list for future consideration.

Three nominations came forward for prominent Powell River athletes, but they are still competing at the national level.

Only athletes that are retired from active competition are considered for the SHOF.

Lisanne English, vice-chair of the Sports Hall of Fame Committee said the inductees will come into town on Friday, June 14 and the inductee dinner and ceremony will be held at the Powell River Recreation Complex on Saturday, June 15.

Tickets for the event will be on sale on the first week of April.

“All the inductees have been contacted and are very excited about the Sports Hall of Fame event,” English said.

Palm said the inductees are looking forward to returning to Powell River for this event. “Powell River’s ambassadors are coming home. We have a rich sporting history and it needs to be showcased.”