POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Someone made off with a guitar and a banjo during a break and enter in Powell River at around lunchtime on Monday.

Sometime around noon on Feb. 25, a suspect entered a home at the 6300 block of Sycamore Street and stole a black Yamaha electric guitar and a Harmony banjo valued at around $160.

A witness saw a group of teenagers in the back alley near the residence, a short time before the break and enter took place.

It was a fairly busy week for Powell River RCMP from Feb. 21 to 26.

Police had 71 total calls for service and responded to five calls for theft, three assaults, one case of mischief, and seven break-and-enter incidents.

Attempted theft

In the early morning hours of Tuesday morning, police were called to the 6400 block of King Avenue, where someone was seen attempting to open the door of a vehicle at a residence in the area.

Police made extensive patrols in the area to locate the suspect, but were unable to do so.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.

Rock collision

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Kemano Street and Manson Avenue.

A vehicle struck a large rock after failing to make a turn at that location.

The 79-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries.