Trudeau may be prepping for his third cabinet shuffle

Justin Trudeau is likely facing a third cabinet shuffle in 2019.

The PM is cancelling a public event in Regina to head back to Ottawa for private meetings following the resignation of his Treasury Board President Jane Philpott. She says she’s lost confidence in Trudeau amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Gerald Butts expected to testify on SNC-Lavain matter tomorrow

Did the PMO heavily interfere in the SNC-Lavalin matter?

More details on this question may come out tomorrow when Justin Trudeau’s former top adviser Gerald Butts testifies before a justice committee. His comments will come after Jody Wilson-Raybould caused Trudeau more problems after she claimed she was pressured to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court.

More bodies expected following deadliest US tornado in years

The Alabama tornado which killed dozens is considered the deadliest in the last six years.

Reports suggest the twister was an EF4, which is a rare occurrence in the US. The death toll of 23, which includes children, is expected to rise as many residents are still missing.