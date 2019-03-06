POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Someone stole roughly $8,000 worth of product during an overnight theft from a semi-trailer in Powell River on Friday.

On March 1, police responded to a report a theft from a vehicle in the 7000 block of Duncan Street.

The theft from the semi-trailer, which was sitting in a parking lot of a business, happened sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers.

The MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out the Powell River RCMP to determine what items were stolen.