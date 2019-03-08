Job growth isn’t moving Canada’s unemployment rate; Trudeau makes good on Inuit apology
Unemployment in Canada remains at 5.8 per cent
Canada’s unemployment rate isn’t budging despite job growth in February.
StatsCan reports 56,000 new jobs were created last month, with a majority in full-time work. But it wasn’t enough to move the mark on the current 5.8 per cent unemployment rate.
Postponed Inuit apology from PM comes down today
Justin Trudeau is delivering a long-awaited apology to Canada’s Inuit population.
The PM was forced to turn back from Iqaluit after a major snowstorm shut down the area on Thursday. He is apologizing for Canada’s role separating families during a tuberculosis outbreak between 1940 and 1960.
Fries could be causing cancer
Your fry addiction could actually be deadly.
A new study suggests a chemical found in cigarette smoke can also be found in French fries and potato chips. Researchers say the chemical has the potential to cause mutation in your body, leading to a cancerous growth.