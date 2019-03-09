HOPE, B.C- A man charged with possession of child pornography was arrested in Courtenay last month.

According to publicly-available court documents, Jason Thomas Graff is facing multiple charges stemming from possession of child pornography, and luring underage children. The charges link back to Hope, Qualicum Beach, and Cumberland.

The child luring charges are two separate counts, one of telecommunication to lure a child under 16 on August 1st, 2018, and another of telecommunication to lure a child under 18, on December 28th, 2018. Both are linked to Hope.

The other four are for possession of child pornography, with two from Cumberland and Qualicum Beach on December 28th, and two from Qualicum Beach on August 1st.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

According to the RCMP, the investigation began after the Hope detachment received information about possible possession of child pornography in January. Graff was subsequently identified as a suspect, and arrested in Courtenay in February.

His next court appearance is March 19th in Chilliwack.

RCMP encourage BC residents to be mindful of their online activity, and for parents to be mindful of their kid’s online activity. If they have concerns, they should contact police.