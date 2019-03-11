COURTENAY, B.C. – According to news reports, a Courtenay man was among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that claimed 157 lives on Sunday.

In a social media post on Saturday, Micah Messent wrote that he was “Pretty stoked to announce that I’ve been selected by United Nations Association In Canada as a member of their delegation for the 4th United Nations Assembly of the Environment!”

He added in the post that he was headed to Kenya where he’ll “have the chance to meet with other passionate youth and leaders from around the world and explore how we can tackle the biggest challenges that are facing our generation.”

Messent said he was “so grateful for this opportunity and want to thank all of the people in my life who have helped me get this far. Wish me luck!”

Following the tragedy in Ethiopia, hundreds shared their grief and condolences on Messent’s social media accounts.

“A tragic loss for all the world! My heart is broken for the loss of Micah and all the other young people who had so much potential. My heart goes out to his family and to all the other families mourning their loved ones today,” noted one post on Instagram.

Another Instagram message read, “I can’t believe it. My heart is hurting, your kind spirit, and soul impacted so many! Your legacy is not forgotten. You imprinted in our hearts! Rest in peace.”

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.

CBC reported that Messent was on his way to meet other young leaders for the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya, adding that he’d been chosen to go to the conference as a Canadian representative.

Messent’s Facebook page notes that he went to G.P. Vanier Secondary, and that he was studying B.A in Indigenous Studies at Vancouver Island University.