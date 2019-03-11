LUND, B.C- The Lund Hotel is updating its design to add a resort feeling for new customers.

The hotel plans to add nine different renovations, including a new marina and restaurant to turn the iconic spot into a ‘resort experience’.

The new Lund Hotel Resort general manager, Scott Wilshaw said keeping the heritage of the Tla’amin Nation was important when discussing the renovations.

“Calling it back to our heritage, sustainability, organic local produce was very important, and it fits with the visioning of the hotel,” Wilshaw said.

He added that the new focus of the resort will be adding as much local products as possible.

“The menu will be one third of local produced foods, one third will be slow food, which is indigenous in its components, and then one third will be your bar menu”

“It’s a nice compliment and it really brings the food and beverage operation to the forefront in making it a proper destination to come and dine,” Wilshaw added.

The new restaurant and bar are set to open on the 29th of March, the shop plans to move later this year, and the other renovations are expected to take another one to two years to finish.