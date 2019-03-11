POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Glenn Holstine has dropped out of the running in the Powell River byelection.

There are now three candidates vying the vacant seat at the Powell River council table.

They include former councillor George Doubt, Allan Drummond, and former qathet Regional District alternate director Allan Rebane.

Before his decision to step away, Holstine was was vying for municipal office for the second time in six months, after running unsuccessfully for mayor in the October municipal election. He finished third in the running behind re-elected mayor Dave Formosa and runner-up Ron Woznow.

The byelection is taking place due to Drummond’s petition to the B. C. Supreme Court, which resulted in Justice Groves declaring the election of the sixth seat on City Council annulled and the office declared vacant.

The Judge found that four people voted who may not have been entitled to do so.

Because there were only two votes separating Doubt and Drummond, the Court concluded that the number of ineligible voters may have materially affected the result of Doubt’s election.

In such cases, the Court will declare the election invalid, according to a release from the City of Powell River.

Justice Groves acknowledged in his decision that the candidates, voters and election officials acted in good faith and that there was no evidence or suggestion of anyone purposely contravening the Act.

As a result of the decision, a by-election was scheduled to fill the vacancy.

The by-election will determine who will be elected as councillor for the remaining part of a four-year term.

Advance voting opportunities are Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3.

The general voting day is Saturday, April 6.