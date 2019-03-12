More Canadians identified in plane crash; Ottawa refuses to ground possible risky Boeing jets

More Canadian victims are being identified from the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

This includes a family of six from the Toronto-area. Transportation Minister Marc Garneau says he has no proof the Boeing 737 Max 8 is dangerous and will not ground the jets. A new version of the same plane also crashed after takeoff in Indonesia last year.

Make or break vote on Brexit deal today

Brexit may still have life as Theresa May makes a last ditch effort to save the divorce deal.

The British PM has secured agreements to change the deal, but the EU warns it will not accept any further amendments. Parliament will vote on the deal once again today, with just 18 days left before Britain is slated to leave the EU.

Honda likely to recall thousands of Canadian vehicles

An airbag issue is now expected to affect Honda vehicles.

The carmaker will likely recall about 1 million vehicles in North America because of the dangerous Takata airbags, which can hurl metal shrapnel when deployed. 23 people have died in connection to the issue, leading to recalls from other vehicle makers.

Former Catholic official faces 10 years in prison for sex crimes

One of the most senior Vatican officials will be sentenced for sex crimes tomorrow.

Former Treasurer and Australian Cardinal George Pell was recently convicted of sexual assault on a minor and faces 10 years in prison. The Catholic Church has promised its own investigation into Pell’s crimes.

Apple TV may soon offer streaming service

Watch out Netflix, Apple is eyeing down the streaming market.

The tech giant is reportedly preparing to release its own streaming service globally offering a new way for people to watch shows and movies online. Apple is holding a conference on March 25th where its expected to unveil the new service.