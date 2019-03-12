Global markets are pushing higher as positive Brexit news comes down ahead of a key vote. British PM Theresa May has secured agreements from the EU to change the divorce deal, but for the last time European lawmakers warn. This has lowered the risk of an exit from the EU without a deal and raised investor sentiments.

Boeing shares continue to plummet as more questions continue to revolve around two crashes involving the new Max 8 jets.

The price of crude is gaining with US oil up to 57.15 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 74.56 cents US.