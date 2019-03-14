POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The RCMP detachment in Powell River has had a busy time.

According to statistics released by the detachment, they received a call on March 11th at approximately 3:00 p.m. about a possible impaired driver along Joyce Avenue.

Police caught the vehicle later in the day, and they believe the same vehicle was involved in a collision earlier. The 20-year-old driver was taken to the detachment, where officers conducted a breathalyzer test.

She is now facing several criminal code charges, including operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over .08. She is set to appear in Powell River Provincial Court in May.

On March 10th at around 5:30 p.m., a patrolling officer noticed a vehicle reportedly being driven by a prohibited driver. Police approached the driver, and found that the vehicle was also uninsured.

The vehicle, a 1998 Honda Civic, was impounded. The 38-year-old Powell River resident will appear in provincial court in April.

From February 28th to March 6th, the detachment received a total of 101 calls for service, five calls for thefts, two calls for assaults, five calls for impaired driving, four calls for mischief, and two calls for break and enter incidents.