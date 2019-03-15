Shooters kill and injury dozens in New Zealand Mosque shootings

49 people are dead and dozens injured after shooters opened fire in two Mosques in New Zealand.

Four people are in custody and one man is facing murder charges following what is being described as a terrorist attack. New Zealand’s Prime Minister is calling it the darkest day in the country’s history.

Family members search for loved ones’ remains in Ethiopia

Family members are now forced to search for the remains of their loved ones in Ethiopia.

Many people, including Canadians, arrived in the country following the deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8. The plane model has been grounded across the globe, including North America, but Boeing says it will continue to make up to 52 of the jets a month.

Air Canada, WestJet both dealing with massive flight delays

Air Canada and WestJet are dealing with chaos as dozens of their planes become unusable.

Both airliners say thousands of customers are already affected and are warning of massive delays for at least the next few weeks. This comes after Ottawa banned the use of 737 Max 8 jets in Canada following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Jody Wilson-Raybould is standing by the Liberals for the 2019 election

Jody Wilson Raybould has no plans to leave the Liberals.

The former Justice Minister says, despite a hard few weeks for her and her family, she’s committed to the federal party in the upcoming election. She recently stepped down from her role as Veterans Affairs Minister and then gave a damming testimony against Trudeau’s PMO saying she was pressured to help SNC-Lavalin reach a deal out of court.