POWELL RIVER B.C- Power River is hoping to add phase five of their bike path plan.

The city has already completed four phases of the project and they hope to add phase five to their existing network.

Phase five will go from the recreation complex, down Harvie Avenue to Ann Avenue, then down Abbotsford street to Willingdon Beach. The new addition also aims to add a milti-use lane along the beach.

The cost of the project is estimated at $462,000 with the city paying for 25 percent, and a grant from Bike BC covering the other 75.

The $115,500 of the city’s expenses would be drawn from the Community Works Fund.

Tor Birtig, the city’s Director of Infrastructure says there’s no timeline on the approval process for the grant, but he’s hopeful the project can move forward.

“(It’s a) great opportunity to improve the Willingdon beach area with the multi-use path, and in our opinion, make the area safer.”

He added that the cost of the project is high due to work needed to make the road bike friendly.

“There’s retaining work that has to happen, our plan is to do some improvements along the highway alignment which will require funding,” Birtig said.

The project will go to the sustainability committee prior to a decision made by council on the grant submission.