The following stories have been pulled from the March 20th crime release of the Powell River RCMP.

Total Calls for Service = 102

Thefts = 6

Assaults = 8

Impaired Driving = 2

Mischief = 1

Break and Enter = 1

Assaulting a police officer

On March 19th around 8:30 p.m, police responded to a 911 hang up call in the Cranberry area. The investigation revealed that a male subject had breached his probation conditions and several other court imposed conditions.

The suspect was located near the Cranberry Bar and was placed under arrest. The 46 year old Powell River resident tried to punch the officer in the face during the interaction. The subject who is well known to police was taken into custody and faces several charges including breach of probation, breach of undertaking, and assaulting a police officer.

The name of the suspect cannot be released at this time.

Attempted Break and Enter

On March 19 at approximately 11:30 a.m, police were called to a business near Field Street for an attempted break and enter. Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a compound attached to the business. A lock securing the gate was destroyed but access to the building was not gained by the suspect(s). Police currently do not have any suspects.

Theft from a shed

On March 19th at approximately 1:30 p.m, a report was received about a theft that occurred near 6900 Courtenay Street. The suspect(s) entered an unlocked garden shed and stole a wheelbarrow along with 3 skill saws. The items were described as a cordless craftsman saw and two 110V corded skill saws.

