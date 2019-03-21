Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash to be sentenced

The truck driver who admitted to blowing through a rural Saskatchewan stop sign and smashing into the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus will learn his prison sentence Friday.

The Crown says Jaskirat Singh Sidhu should serve 10 years in prison for the accident which claimed 16 lives and injured 13 others. The father of one of the players killed in the crash says he hopes whatever sentence is handed down will be long enough to deter other drivers who may put people at risk in the future.

Trial of Fredericton man accused of killing four people to be held in fall

A Fredericton man accused of fatally shooting four people, including two police officers, will stand trial this fall.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial of Matthew Raymond, who made his first appearance in Court of Queens Bench Wednesday. Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders in August of two police constables and two civilians.

Germany trying to work out deal with Britain over Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will work “until the last hour” to try and ensure that Britain doesn’t leave the European Union without a deal.

Merkel says that Germany has put the most important emergency measures in place to deal with a no-deal Brexit. The UK has asked for a three month delay in the split, with the spectre of the original March 29th divorce date looming.

Boeing airliners expected to stay grounded longer

Boeing’s grounded airliners are likely to be parked longer now that Canadian and European regulators plan to conduct their own reviews of changes the company is making after two of the jets crashed.

The two international bodies want to do more than simply take the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s word that alterations to a key flight-control system will make the 737 Max safer.

Change to way border complaints are handled

Ever feel like you have been unfairly treated by Canada’s border agency?

The latest federal budget contained a new measure that will set up an independent body to file complaints. Border officers can stop travellers for questioning, take blood and breath samples, and search, detain and arrest people without warrants, and some encounters at the border have left travellers frustrated and angry. The planned legislative changes would slide the responsibility of handling public complaints about the border service to the RCMP watchdog.