It was a down day on Wall Street to end the week with the Dow losing 460 points.

Both the Nasdaq and S&P had losing days. Boeing also saw losses of 2.8-percent as Indonesia cancelled an order of 49 planes.

The TSX lost 155 points with losses in the energy castor largely contributing.

Oil prices dropped finishing at $50.04 a barrel.

Stats Can reported a slight uptick in the inflation rate and January retail sales were surprisingly lower than expected. The Canadian dollar lost 36/100 of a cent to close at $0.7447 cents U.S.