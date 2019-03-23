Monster Energy Canada Ltd. is recalling is Monster Energy brand Caffé Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, O.N. – Monster Energy brand’s Caffé Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink is being recalled due to potential glass pieces inside the drink.

The drink being recalled is in 405 ml glass bottles with the follow best before dates: JA2120 BF A, JA2120 BF B, JA2220 BF A, JA2220 BF B.

According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by Monster Energy Canada Ltd. The CFIA is doing a food safety inspection, which may lead to a recall of other products.

There have been no reports of consumers getting sick as of yet, according to the CFIA.

Those who have the recalled product are advised to throw it out or call Monster Energy’s consumer relations line at 1-855-488-1212.