Don James (centre) and Walter Martella (right) head up the International Choral Kathaumixw. Photo sourced from Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons' Facebook page.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Five British Columbians working to spread multiculturalism and end racism were honoured earlier in the week.

A Powell River non-profit was also highlighted for its promotion of cultural inclusion.

The Powell River Academy of Music’s International Choral Kathaumixw received a BC Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Award on March 21st in Vancouver.

The award celebrates British Columbians who excel in promoting multiculturalism and addressing racism. Each year, members of the public nominate individuals, organizations, and businesses whose work encourages cultural inclusion in their communities.

The International Choral Kathaumixw is a five-day choral festival, which includes concerns, choral and solo vocal competitions. The music festival attracts around 1, 000 singers internationally.

According to a release from the province, the choral festival has been cited as a major contributor to Powell River being selected as the Cultural Capital of Canada.