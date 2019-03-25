Police investigating double-murder of Canadian couple in Florida

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials in Miami are working with local authorities to gather additional details in a case Florida police are investigating as a double-murder.

The bodies of an elderly Canadian couple were found by neighbours on Friday inside their mobile home in Pompano Beach, north of Fort Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Marc and Rita Gagne and CBC reports they were from a town southeast of Quebec City.

Canadians among passengers rescued from cruise ship off Norway’s western coast

Fifteen Canadians were among hundreds of passengers on board the Viking Sky cruise ship that suffered engine problems during a storm off Norway’s rough western coast.

Global Affairs Canada says one of the Canadians was injured, but wouldn’t say more due to privacy concerns. The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call Saturday and by Sunday, rescue helicopters had airlifted 479 passengers to shore before the ship was able to finally get to a Norwegian port.

President Trump celebrating outcome of Mueller report

American Vice President Mike Pence is joining President Donald Trump in calling the favourable conclusions of the special counsel’s Russia investigation a complete vindication of Trump and their election campaign.

Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or co-ordinated” with Russia in the 2016 election. However, Barr added that Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice.

Alberta judge to rule on war crimes sentence for Omar Khadr

An Alberta judge is expected to rule Monday on whether a war crimes sentence for Omar Khadr should be declared served and expired.

The eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 on the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody. However, the clock stopped ticking when a judge freed him on bail in 2015 pending Khadr’s appeal of his military conviction.

Inquiry to be held on New Zealand mosque shooting

New Zealand’s prime minister has announced a top-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this month’s massacre of 50 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Jacinda Ardern says the highest form of investigation, a royal commission of inquiry, is appropriate for “matters of the gravest public importance.”