POWELL RIVER, BC- Shoppers DrugMart donated $6,961.00 to the Transition House Society.

Throughout the year Powell River’s Shoppers takes donations throughout different events and chooses one organization to donate to according to store owner Andrew Fong.

“The Transition House Society is a local charity group; we usually chose those local groups,” said Fong.

The funds were all raised in store.

“All in store fundraisers: cosmetic galas, burgers and beers and the Tree of Life fundraiser.”

The tree of life campaign is held across the country, customers can donate at the cash register and sign their name to an icon. The icon is then featured on that stores “Tree of Life”.

All proceeds are put into a local charity, much like the Transition House Society.

“Our next big cosmetic gala event will be coming up in May. The donation will be going to another local charity” said Fong.

The goal for this business is to give back and raise money for the community.

MyPowellRiverNow newsroom has reached out to the Transition House Society to find out what they will be using the donation funds for.