POWELL RIVER, BC- On April 1st there will be some schedule changes for the ferry between Powell River and Texada Island.

Currently, a ferry leaves Powell River at 10:40am Monday-Friday except Wednesdays.

Starting on April 1st, there will be no ferry at that time. Instead, there will be a ferry leaving at 10:20am daily except Wednesday.

Currently a ferry leaves Powell River at 9:35am Saturday-Sunday.

Starting on April 1st there will be no ferry at that time.

Instead there will be a ferry leaving at 8:30am Saturday-Sunday.

Currently a ferry leaves Texada Island 8:45am Saturday-Sunday.

Starting on April 1st there will be no ferry at that time. Instead there will be a ferry leaving 7:50am.

There will be an additional ferry leaving Texada Island at 9:20am Saturday-Sunday.

The new schedule will be in effect from April 1st- March 31st, 2020.