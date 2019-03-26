New Powell River-Texada Island ferry schedule next month
POWELL RIVER, BC- On April 1st there will be some schedule changes for the ferry between Powell River and Texada Island.
Currently, a ferry leaves Powell River at 10:40am Monday-Friday except Wednesdays.
Starting on April 1st, there will be no ferry at that time. Instead, there will be a ferry leaving at 10:20am daily except Wednesday.
Currently a ferry leaves Powell River at 9:35am Saturday-Sunday.
Starting on April 1st there will be no ferry at that time.
Instead there will be a ferry leaving at 8:30am Saturday-Sunday.
Currently a ferry leaves Texada Island 8:45am Saturday-Sunday.
Starting on April 1st there will be no ferry at that time. Instead there will be a ferry leaving 7:50am.
There will be an additional ferry leaving Texada Island at 9:20am Saturday-Sunday.
The new schedule will be in effect from April 1st- March 31st, 2020.