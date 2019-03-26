LITTLE RIVER, BC- The ferry run between Powell River and Little River will have a minor change next month.

To accommodate a community event on Sunday, April 14 the sailing normally set to depart Powell River at 11:50 am will be leaving at 12:50pm instead.

The new arrival at Little River Terminal at 2:10pm that day.

The rest of the sailing times that day will stay the same, and the rest of the sailing times for the foreseeable future will stay on the same schedule.

The new schedule will be in effect from April 1st- March 31st, 2020.