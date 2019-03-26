SALTERY BAY, BC- On April 1st there will be some schedule changes for the ferry between Saltery Bay and Earl’s Cove.

Currently there is a ferry that leaves Earls Cove at 12:40pm daily. As of April 1st, there will be no ferry at that time.

Instead there will be a new ferry leaving at 12:25pm daily.

The 5:05 p.m. daily s ailing is also shifting. As of April 1st, there will be no ferry at that time.

Instead there will be a new ferry leaving at 4:55pm daily.

The new schedule will be in effect from April 1st- March 31st, 2020.