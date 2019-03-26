Liberals block ethics motion to open SNC-Lavalin hearings

There won’t be any further hearings into the SNC-Lavalin Affair.

Liberals sitting on the Commons ethics committee have voted down an opposition motion to hold them. Conservatives are describing the decision as more proof the Liberals are trying to do away with a scandal.

Democrats fail to block Trump’s emergency wall funding

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first veto will stand.

House Democrats were unable to override his declaration of a national emergency that allows him to take $3.6 billion in military funding and shift it to building a wall along the Mexican border. The border wall was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises, but it also came with the promise that Mexico, not the American people, would pay for it.

Lower bond yields leading to cheaper mortgages

Fixed mortgage rates are falling.

The drop over the last few weeks can be chalked up to the cost of financing getting cheaper. That’s because the bond market, where banks get the money to pay for mortgages, have been falling for close to a year now, with Government of Canada bond yields hitting a two-year low yesterday.

One arrested in connection with kidnapped Chinese student

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Toronto man in connection with the kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu.

He’s the 22-year-old Chinese citizen studying in Canada who was taken by three men using a stun gun from his Markham, Ontario condo building’s garage. Police have yet to find the missing man.

New report shows pilots had just 40 seconds to correct 737 Max 8 malfunction

Forty seconds.

A report in the New York Times says that’s all the pilots of the fatal Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 crash had last October to override a system that wasn’t working properly. The investigation into that crash is ongoing, as the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes have been grounded all over the world, including Canada, in the wake of two crashes that killed 338 people.

False police report charges against actor dropped

All charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped.

The Empire actor was facing 16 felony counts in connection to making a false report back in January that two men attacked him in Chicago for racial and homophobic reasons. The two men originally arrested for the attack were released without charges.