NDP leader asking Canadians to pressure government on SNC-Lavalin

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Canadians to “ramp up the pressure” on the Trudeau government to hold a public inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

His comments came after the Opposition parties failed to have the Commons ethics committee launch another investigation into allegations of political interference by the Trudeau government over charges against the company. The Opposition want former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and ex-Treasury Board president Jane Philpott to tell their stories with no restrictions.

British PM may trade her job for Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to offer up her job as a way to get Brexit done. The PM has a meeting with Conservative MPs today.

The UK was originally scheduled to leave the EU on Friday, but that date has been pushed back to May 22nd if parliament can come to an agreement this week.

VP says NASA needs to return to moon in five years or less

Mike Pence says NASA needs to put people on the moon by 2024 “by any means necessary.”

That moves the agency’s deadline up by four years. The U.S. Vice President says if NASA can’t do it by 2024, then the organization needs to be transformed into something more accountable, and private spacecraft may replace NASA’s.