POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The qathet Regional District and their workers have struck a deal.

Both the district and their workers, represented by CUPE 798, have announced the ratification of a new collective agreement.

According to a release from the district, the five-year agreement will bring a host of benefits and stability for workers and the community.

“Workers at our Regional District have a strong connection to the communities they work and live in,” said CUPE 798 president Graham Tonks.

“Our members were seeking important improvements to make life more affordable and recognize our increasingly complex work. We are pleased that this agreement achieves both of those goals.”

The agreement was negotiated over four days of bargaining and features two percent wage increases in the first four years plus a 2.25 percent wage increase in the final year.

The release notes that the agreement also addresses improvements to health coverage and recognizes the evolving and increasingly skilled work of labourer positions.

“The qathet Regional District is proud to have a respectful, friendly and reciprocal working relationship with our CUPE workforce, and are pleased to have come to terms on this mutually beneficial agreement” said regional district chair Patrick Brabazon.

“Bargaining is never an easy task and we recognize the good work of everyone at the table to create stability and predictability for the community.”