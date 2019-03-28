POWELL RIVER, BC- 348 votes have already been cast for the by-election in the advance polls.

The three candidates running for the final seat on city council are: George Doubt, Allan Drummond and Alan Rebane.

In the election that took place last October, Doubt would have been a part of council.

The decision was annulled by a BC Supreme Court judge due to a petition filed by Drummond to have the election declared invalid because of “voter irregularities”.

Drummond had originally lost to Doubt by two votes. The court found four ineligible ballots, because they could have been the deciding factors it was ruled the election was invalid.

Today is the first day of advance polling for the council seat by-election. 348 votes have been cast so far.

Having that many votes so quickly during a by-election is higher than expected, according to Chief Election Officer, Chris Jackson.

“If turnout remains the same as Wednesday, that could result in about a 30%. voter turnout, which is very high for a by-election that does not include a referendum question.” said Jackson.

The General Election in October 2018, 485 ballots were cast on the first advance voting day. The final voter turnout ended up being a total of 45.4 %.

More people have been choosing to vote at advance polling instead of waiting for general voting day, according to Jackson.

The second/final opportunity to cast a ballot before general voting day is on Wednesday, April 3 from 8am to 8pm.

The polling place is at the rear entrance in the lower level of City Hall where the old library space was.

General voting day is on Saturday, April 6. Click here for the voting locations.

To vote you must have two forms of ID, including one with your signature on it.

The deadline for voters to mail-in ballots is to send it by tomorrow and for pick up it is Friday, April 5 at city hall.