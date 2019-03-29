POWELL RIVER, BC- Powell residents can start burning garden and yard refuse, but there are some rules.

Between April 1st and April 30th everyday from 9:00am to 3:00pm residents can have the fire but it must have good ventilation for the smoke and the pile can be no bigger than one cubic meter.

You must have a burning permit at City Hall which costs $25.

All outdoor burning is restricted in the city throughout the year.

This includes: backyard campfires, beach fire, wood-burning chimneys, fire pits and makeshift wood stoves.

All of these rules are covered under the Backyard Burning Bylaw 1931 and Fire Prevention Bylaw 1932.

