POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River is among four projects on the Sunshine Coast receiving provincial funding.

According to an announcement from the province, the City of Powell River is receiving $64, 000. The funding is so city staff can work with an aviation consultant to create a comprehensive master plan to guide infrastructure, facility, and business development programs at the Powell River Airport.

The aim of the funding is to increase the Powell River Airport’s financial viability and economic impact.

The funding is from the province’s Rural Dividend Program.

Other projects receiving funds include Community Futures Sunshine Coast, the District of Sechelt, and Tla’amin First Nation.

Community Futures Sunshine Coast is receiving $85, 340 to support the design and planning for an integrated community resource lab.

The District of Sechelt is receiving $25, 140 to complete the remaining portion of the Suncoaster Trail that connects Sechelt Airport and Roberts Creek.

Tl’aamin First Nation will receive $29, 780 to upgrade the Tla’amin Trails system by adding interpretive signage, a suspension bridge, as well as a five-kilometre link to the Sunshine Coast Trail.

The Rural Dividend Program is part of the provincial government’s commitment to make rural communities across BC more resilient.