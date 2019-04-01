RICHMOND ONT- James Thomson Elementary in Powell River, and Arden Elementary in Courtenay are in the top 100 for their initiatives towards environmental sustainability.

Deb Doncaster, President of Earth Day Canada said in a news release, the schools have been selected as finalists because they are leading the charge in environmental change.

“These 100 finalists were chosen because their institutions stand out for their environmental leadership to teach current and future generations about the importance of sustainable development,” said Doncaster.

“We love seeing projects and programs like these that encourage and educate students and their communities on how to live eco-friendly lifestyles.”

James Thomson Elementary has an official “Eco-Immersion” French-language stream, but programs and projects with an environmental and sustainability focus are also school-wide.

Arden Elementary have a community garden that they care for. They also have an outdoor classroom where students experience the local environment during their school day.

Five elementary schools and five secondary schools from across Canada will be chosen to win the $20,000 prize that they will use to further develop their initiatives.

The 10 winners will be decided by an external judging panel of environmental leaders with interests in sustainability and green living.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 and the top 10 schools will be announced in the weeks leading up to Earth Day.

To see the full list of finalists and for more information on Superpower Your School, visit staples.ca/powereco.