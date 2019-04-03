POWELL RIVER, BC- The City of Powell River’s byelection second advance poll is open until 8pm tonight.

The three candidates running for the final seat on city council are: George Doubt, Allan Drummond and Alan Rebane.

Today is the second, and the last opportunity for voters to take part in the advance polls.

The polling area is at the rear entrance in the lower level of City Hall at 6910 Duncan Street (where the old library space was).

General voting day is on Saturday, April 6th.

To vote you must have two forms of ID, including one with your signature on it.

On Monday, April 8th the final results will be declared.