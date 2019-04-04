POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The turnout at the advance polls for Powell River’s by-election was impressive.

This is according to the city’s chief elections officer Chris Jackson, who noted that voter turnout in the second and final advance poll was as strong as the first.

“We had another good turnout yesterday with 339 ballots cast,” Jackson said, in a city release. “Overall, we are still showing solid numbers for a by-election.”

In comparison, the general municipal election in October 2018 saw 773 ballots cast on the second advance voting day.

When combined with 348 ballots in the first advance poll on Wednesday, March 27th, a total of 687 ballots have been cast for the election of the sixth and final seat on City Council.

Candidates include George Doubt, Allan Drummond, and Alan Rebane.

Jackson said that if that turnout remained the same for all voting days, then the total turnout would come in at 20 percent.

“Combining both advance voting days and if the turnout remained on par in the general voting day on Saturday, April 6, then the total turnout will come in around 25 percent for this election,” he added.

The final voter turnout for the election in October was 45.4 percent.

General voting day for the by-election is Saturday, April 6 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Polling stations are located at James Thomson Elementary School, Brooks Secondary School, Cranberry Seniors Centre and the lower level of City Hall in the old library space.

Eligible voters must have two pieces of identification, including one with the voter’s signature.

Preliminary results will be announced after the polls close.