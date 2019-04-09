PORT ALICE, BC- A male cougar was put down after stalking two women in Port Alice.

This past Saturday a couple of women were out for a walk when suddenly a male cougar came out of a clearing and started moving towards them.

One of the women used what she had on hand to distract the cougar, according to Conservation Officer Steve Petrovcic.

“She used an umbrella to break this cougar’s trance and kind of dissuade it from coming any closer.” said Petrovcic.

The women ran from the area and into a nearby house. The cougar followed them and then laid down outside of the house they were hiding in.

Officers on the scene found out that this cougar had been going in and out of backyards and into the community for about five days prior to Saturday, according to Petrovcic.

“Unfortunately, due to public safety this cougar was located and destroyed by the Conservation Service.” said Petrovcic.