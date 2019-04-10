The following stories have been pulled from the March 20th crime blog of the Powell River RCMP.

Total Calls for Service = 103

Thefts = 11

Assaults = 4

Impaired Driving = 3

Mischief = 3

Break and Enter = 2

On April 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m, police responded to a report of a break and enter at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Courtenay Street. On April 1st, someone entered the church and stole several items including an IBM computer valued at approximately $500.

Impaired Driving

On April 7th at approximately 12:52 a.m, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision where a

vehicle left the road in the 3000 block of Westview Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and located a 21 year old male exiting the vehicle. The male showed signs of impairment and had an odour of liquor coming from him. The male was taken back to the detachment to provide breath samples which registered over the legal limit.

He is facing charges of impaired driving and will be appearing in court on June 4, 2019.

Theft from Vehicle

On April 5th at approximately 12:46 p.m, police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle located

in the parking lot at the Town Centre Mall.

Sometime in the morning, a hedge trimmer valued at approximately $600 was taken from the Chevrolet pickup truck parked at the location.

If anyone has information on these crimes or any other crimes, contact the Powell River RCMP.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online to www.bccrimestoppers.com.