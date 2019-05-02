The Village of Zeballos received reports of an overnight landslide on the Forest Service Road, which has now been cleared. Photo courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.

ZEBALLOS, BC – Eight months under an evacuation order and some residents can finally come back home.

The Village of Zeballos has received an update on slope stability, which has helped the village’s council decide on what to do next with the evacuation order.

The evacuation order has been lifted for twenty properties in the village, with the order still in effect for seven due to landslide and debris flow risk.

The properties where the evacuation order has been lifted are the following:

108 Maquinna Ave

202 Pandora Cres

204 Pandora Cres

Lot 14 Pandora Cres

Lot 15 Pandora Cres

Lot 16 Pandora Cres

101 Maquinna Ave

103 Maquinna Ave

Lot C Pandora Cres

203 Pandora Cres

2017 Pandora Cres

Lot 10 Pandora Cres

Lot 9 Pandora Cres

208 Pandora Cres

210 Pandora Cres

212 Pandora Cres

Lot 4 Pandora Cres

214 Pandora Cres

110 Maquinna Ave

112 Maquinna Ave

The following properties are still under evacuation order, as seen in the highlighted parts of the map:

102, 104, 106 Maquinna Ave

206 Pandora Crescent

402-B Ferris Road

404 Ferris Road

406 Ferris Road

We have reached out to Mayor Julie Colborne for more details. Her comment is forthcoming.