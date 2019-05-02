Zeballos evacuation order lifted for some properties
The Village of Zeballos received reports of an overnight landslide on the Forest Service Road, which has now been cleared. Photo courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.
ZEBALLOS, BC – Eight months under an evacuation order and some residents can finally come back home.
The Village of Zeballos has received an update on slope stability, which has helped the village’s council decide on what to do next with the evacuation order.
The evacuation order has been lifted for twenty properties in the village, with the order still in effect for seven due to landslide and debris flow risk.
The properties where the evacuation order has been lifted are the following:
- 108 Maquinna Ave
- 202 Pandora Cres
- 204 Pandora Cres
- Lot 14 Pandora Cres
- Lot 15 Pandora Cres
- Lot 16 Pandora Cres
- 101 Maquinna Ave
- 103 Maquinna Ave
- Lot C Pandora Cres
- 203 Pandora Cres
- 2017 Pandora Cres
- Lot 10 Pandora Cres
- Lot 9 Pandora Cres
- 208 Pandora Cres
- 210 Pandora Cres
- 212 Pandora Cres
- Lot 4 Pandora Cres
- 214 Pandora Cres
- 110 Maquinna Ave
- 112 Maquinna Ave
The highlighted parts are the properties still under evacuation order. Map courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.
The following properties are still under evacuation order, as seen in the highlighted parts of the map:
- 102, 104, 106 Maquinna Ave
- 206 Pandora Crescent
- 402-B Ferris Road
- 404 Ferris Road
- 406 Ferris Road
We have reached out to Mayor Julie Colborne for more details. Her comment is forthcoming.