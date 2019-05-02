NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Get ready for another round of warning system testing.

Canada’s national alert system, Alert Ready, will be tested in most provinces and territories on May 8th. The warning system will be tested on TV, radio, and compatible wireless devices.

For BC, the test will be at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday May 8th.

At that time, a distinctive tone will be heard on TV, radio, and LTE-connected wireless devices. A message will appear on devices with the banner “EMERGENCY ALERT/ALERTE D’URGENCE”, but it is not a text message.

According to the Alert Ready site, not all mobile devices can receive alerts due to device compatibility, software version, and also depends on a device’s LTE network connection. Older cell phones that operate on non-LTE networks will not receive the alert.

To hear the Alert Ready tone and for other information, visit the Alert Ready site.