NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – Another scam is floating around, and BC Hydro is warning customers to stay vigilant.

BC Hydro customers are receiving emails, claiming they overpaid their bills and that they will be e-transferred the money after giving their bank information to the utility.

But according to BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers, this is not a legitimate email. She said customers should not give their banking information to whoever is on the other end of the email.

“This is another scam to try to gain access to customers’ banking information. BC Hydro would like to remind customers that we don’t collect banking information via email or text messages or via outgoing phone calls ,” Louwers said.

She added that if a customer doubts the authenticity of an email or a phone call, to ignore it.

Customers who have questions about their bills can contact BC Hydro directly at 1-800-BC HYDRO. Louwers said to call BC Hydro directly to confirm if they have overpaid a bill or owe money.

Louwers said that in some cases, fraudsters contact customers, saying they owe the hydro company money and then asking for banking information, prepaid cash cards or Bitcoin.

“Again, we want to remind customers that we do not collect banking information this way, and we don’t accept Bitcoin or prepaid cash card as forms of payment.”

To speak with a BC Hydro agent directly, call 1-800-BC HYDRO. Residents who have online accounts can check them through the MyHydro portal on the BC Hydro site.