Two of the recalled sauces. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, ON – Certain President’s Choice sauces are being recalled due to pieces of glass inside.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release that the following products are being recalled due to potential presence of glass inside them:

President’s Choice Creamy Horseradish, 250 mL with best before dates up to and including September 9th 2019

President’s Choice Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce, 400 mL with best before dates up to and including December 15th 2019

PC Black Label Lemon Curd, 250 mL with best before dates up to and including September 21st 2019

The CFIA said there have been no reports of injuries yet, but the agency is now conducting an investigation, which may trigger a recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will put out another notice.

Those who may have the products are advised to throw them out or return them to where they bought them from.