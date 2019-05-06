Island Health has confirmed a new case of measles infection on the South Island.

The case is believed to be travel-related.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is working with Washington State to share any relevant information.

Exposure tracing on Vancouver Island was limited to one medical clinic and all of the individuals have been contacted.

This new case brings the total number of lab-confirmed measles cases on Vancouver Island to eight.

A provincial measles catch-up program is underway and parents of eligible children who are not up-to-date for measles vaccinations are being contacted by Island Health.