POWELL RIVER, B.C – The Powell River SPCA are reminding residents that as the temperature increases, pets have a hard time being left in vehicles.

Tara Daniels is the branch manager for the Powell River SPCA, and she says as we get closer to summer, people should not be leaving their pets in vehicles.

She added that if you see a pet in a vehicle with the windows up, don’t attempt to get it out, but instead contact someone who can help.

“I think it’s important to put it out there that we should not be breaking into vehicles,” Daniels said.

“If you see a dog in a car and you believe that dog to be in distress, we recommend that you call our hot line, or you call RCMP.”

She says she understands that some trips in the store take longer than expected, but if possible she says it’s best to leave your pet at home.

“I recommend if you have the ability to leave your pets at home, leave them at home. They are much more comfortable at home.”

If you see a pet in distress, contact the SPCA hotline, or your local RCMP detachment.