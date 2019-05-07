NORTH VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Rachel Blaney wants her riding to get reception.

The North Island and Powell River MP says that the federal government needs to see the urgency and importance of better cell coverage for residents throughout the riding,

The MyComoxValleyNow.com newsroom spoke with Blaney about the importance of cell reception in rural areas around the North Island and Powell River on Monday.

She says her office has received many petitions from those who would like to see better coverage.

“Our office has been receiving hundreds of signatures from people across our riding on multiple petitions asking for cell towers, and really outlaying some of the concerns they have in the regions that they live in, and that they have to commute to,” Blaney said.

She also added that in order to move forward with anything, approval, and funding must come from the federal government.

“Sadly, right now we’re not seeing the federal government put any resources into cell towers and what is out there is very limited, which for rural and remote communities like ours, is a huge barrier.”

Blaney didn’t say when or if the federal government would provide funding, but she did say they know it’s a big issue.

“We’re definitely letting the folks here (Ottawa), and the federal government know that this is a big concern, and we need to see some more resources coming to support those families,” Blaney added.

She added that one of the biggest problems is that she feels the federal government doesn’t see the urgency of the situation.