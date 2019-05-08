NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – A Canadian charity offering services via phone calls to bullied youth launched a new initiative.

This time, the charity will offer text messaging services to vulnerable young people.

According to a release, BullyingCanada currently receives more than a thousand requests per day for help on their smartphones “without actually being on the phone”, the release added.

As such, BullyingCanada is looking for adult volunteers who would be able to dedicate some time, help solve complex issues and be”SMS Buddies” for youth who need them.

Successful applicants will be given extensive training, as well as ongoing support while they provide service.

Interested applicants must have a computer with reliable high-speed internet access for training sessions. Candidates must also be able to communicate with youth through texting using BullyingCanada’s communication platform.

Adults interested in volunteering must pass a federal criminal background check and be able to commit two hours per month.

BullyingCanada offers support 24/7, 365 days a year. Currently, those seeking help can contact the organization at 1-877-352-4497, with the texting service coming soon.

For more information, visit the SMS Buddies volunteer site.