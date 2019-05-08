POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A Powell River homeowner had quite the scare on Saturday, when he walked into his kitchen and saw an intruder standing in front of him.

The owner of a home at the 4400 block of Joyce Avenue was awoken by a loud noise, and when he got up to find out where it came from, he found a male suspect standing in his kitchen.

The suspect was confronted and fled the scene.

The homeowner recognized the male from his workplace and once he secured a photo of the suspect, he called police.

It didn’t take police long to identify and locate the suspect who was taken into custody. Charged with break and enter is 23-year-old Tyler Shaw of no fixed address.

Shaw was taken before the courts where he was subsequently released.

Suspicious Container

A report of a suspicious container brought Vancouver’s Explosive Disposal Unit to Texada Island last Friday.

On May 3rd, Texada Island RCMP received a call about the container, that was propped up against a fence near one of the BC Hydro substations.

An RCMP member found the round sealed container with a wire hanging out of it.

After that, the Disposal Unit determined that it was not an explosive device.

Break and enter

Powell River RCMP responded to another break-and-enter call at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The owners of a home in the 6900 block of Invermere Court told police that while in their backyard, they had left their garage door insecure.

When they returned to the garage the door was wide open and there was evidence that unknown suspect(s) had rummaged through it.

Police are reminding residents that as the weather gets nicer and homeowners are enjoying their yards, to ensure that their doors are locked.

“It is a common MO for criminals to enter a house or garage while the residents are busy in the backyard,” the Powell River RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Block Watch beginning

The Powell River RCMP will be starting a Block Watch program. The local Mounties will be set up at the Farmer’s Market on June 9th and June 16th,, and residents are invited to learn more about the program.

Those who can’t make it to either of those farmers markets can call Const. Paula Perry for more information, at 604-485-6255.